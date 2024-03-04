Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 123,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,401,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $124,587,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,364,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $476,762,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,199,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,903,000 after buying an additional 1,059,720 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,125. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

