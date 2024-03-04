LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

NFLX traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $617.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

