LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.45.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded up $14.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,413.94. 2,309,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,194.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,008.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

