1,532 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $226.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.16.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.