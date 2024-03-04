LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.70. 18,254,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,203,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.82. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $446.58.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

