Berenberg Bank Lowers SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,000

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.17) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,125 ($26.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.55) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.73) to GBX 2,050 ($26.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,969 ($24.97).

SSE Stock Down 0.3 %

About SSE

SSE stock traded down GBX 5.06 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,636.94 ($20.76). 1,568,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,710.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,692.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.51). The firm has a market cap of £17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,088.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

