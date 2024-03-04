Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.09. 4,156,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,896. The stock has a market cap of $359.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $255.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

