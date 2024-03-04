Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,925. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

