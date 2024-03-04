Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $264.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Transactions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

