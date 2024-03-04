Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Acquires New Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.81. 16,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,876. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 70.22% and a negative net margin of 127.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

