Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.70. 132,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,384. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

