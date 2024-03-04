Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,977. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $269.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.