Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Moderna comprises about 0.5% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $11,083,220 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Down 0.3 %

MRNA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.79. 1,956,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,548. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

