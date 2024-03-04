Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stake Lifted by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for about 6.0% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 1.63% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $606,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 57,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $522,245.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162,487 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,506.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 57,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $522,245.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,506.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $297,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,397,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,589,439.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,570 shares of company stock worth $61,368 and have sold 579,639 shares worth $5,528,952. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

