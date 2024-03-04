515,046 Shares in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Bought by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 515,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. ATRenew comprises 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.21% of ATRenew at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Price Performance

Shares of RERE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 131,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,289. ATRenew Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $288.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

