London Co. of Virginia Has $68.36 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $68,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.95. 843,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,209. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

