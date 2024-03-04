Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 3.20% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $2,821,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $4,754,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $7,101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $141,000.

IPXX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,100. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

