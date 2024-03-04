London Co. of Virginia Has $45.88 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $45,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE THG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $128.99. 68,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,381. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

