Linden Advisors LP Buys Shares of 225,000 Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 2.12% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGSS. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 24.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 777,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 151,293 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGSS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.26. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

