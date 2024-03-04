Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Trimmed by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $51,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.