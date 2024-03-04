London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 908,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.69% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $43,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 607,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

