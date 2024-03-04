Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $1.63 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Chefs’ Warehouse makes up approximately 1.4% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. 101,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

