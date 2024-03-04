2,017,062 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Purchased by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,017,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Lufax accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,422,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lufax by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lufax by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lufax by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,895,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,667 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

LU traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

