London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,501,066 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,501,066 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $133,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,811. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

