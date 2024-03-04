Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

