London Co. of Virginia Has $141.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.60% of Dollar Tree worth $141,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

