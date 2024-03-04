CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Raised by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,667,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $123,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.01. 564,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.