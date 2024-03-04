Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,417,052. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

