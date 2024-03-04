Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Raised by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $147,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Hasbro by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 187,571 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.8 %

HAS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 751,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

