London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,341 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.59% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $369,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE APD traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $237.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,150. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

