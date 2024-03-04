Lone Pine Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lone Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596,491 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 1.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 2.03% of Floor & Decor worth $195,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after acquiring an additional 705,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 470,966 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,556,000 after acquiring an additional 466,019 shares during the period.

Shares of FND traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.66. The stock had a trading volume of 735,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,684. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $124.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

