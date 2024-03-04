Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 7,650,514 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,706,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650,514 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 3.83% of Bath & Body Works worth $294,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 407.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,180. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

