Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Cut by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,013,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 129,054 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.35% of Starbucks worth $366,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,319. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

