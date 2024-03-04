Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,216 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 519,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

