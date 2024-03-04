Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

KMB stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

