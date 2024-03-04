London Co. of Virginia Sells 92,886 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,886 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.80% of Lamb Weston worth $240,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $2,705,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $11,406,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.33. 605,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

