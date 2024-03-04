London Co. of Virginia Has $286.42 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,647,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358,784 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Copart were worth $286,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,597. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

