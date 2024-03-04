Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.91% of Entegris worth $269,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 103.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 620,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

