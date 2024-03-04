Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 3.63% of Post worth $190,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

