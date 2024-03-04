Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $167,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

SWKS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.80. 1,088,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

