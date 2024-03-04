London Co. of Virginia Has $172.10 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.53% of CarMax worth $172,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in CarMax by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.65. 420,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,725. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

