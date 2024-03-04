London Co. of Virginia Has $154.26 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 4.81% of Moelis & Company worth $154,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 104.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

MC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.38. 360,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.81 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

