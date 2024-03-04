Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $216,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $267.78. 436,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,204. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average is $219.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

