iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,184. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

