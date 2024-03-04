Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $5.75 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. 767,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

