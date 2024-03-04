Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.86. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

