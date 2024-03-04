TD Securities Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$255.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$255.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.75.

WSP Global Stock Up 1.5 %

WSP Global stock traded up C$3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching C$222.28. 79,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$196.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$164.32 and a 52-week high of C$222.73. The firm has a market cap of C$27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

