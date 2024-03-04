Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $279.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,205. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

