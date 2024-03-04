HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.48. 3,010,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $721.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.