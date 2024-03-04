Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $9.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,484.35. 25,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,423. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,442.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,444.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

